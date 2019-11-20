The Appling County High School Choral Department presented its annual Appling Junction show last week. The audience was well-entertained with excellent performances by members of the choral program and with all types of family-friendly humor. Appling Junction was held on Thursday and Saturday nights last week at the Appling County Fine Arts Center...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Appling Junction, a rip-roaring good time!
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)