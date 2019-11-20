By Helen Burkett Prencke
For Veterans Day I recently had the opportunity to sit with Jonathan Fennell, owner/director of of a local crossfit business, and learn about his athletic endeavors since graduating from ACCHS in 1996. Currently, he is a Sergeant First Class serving as a reservist on active duty orders with the Army and just came home from Fairbanks, Alaska, where he was teaching a course related to the new Army Combat Fitness Test that will be rolling out next October. In the last few years, he has traveled the world contending in Taekwondo competitions and helping other athletes to develop their physical fitness and strength. Fennell told me, “I measure my success by how many lives around me I’ve helped improve.”
Condensing all of Fennell’s accomplishments in the Army into a newspaper article was a challenge, but I enjoyed hearing about where he has been and who’s he’s worked with, ranging from the Jordanian Olympic team to the new Army fitness test he’s helping soldiers prepare for. But, before I get ahead of myself, let me back up to the beginning of his career in the Army to give a better perspective of how much he has accomplished in a relatively brief period of time.
Jonathan Fennell enlisted in the Army one year after graduating in 1996 and shipped out in August 1997 to Fort Wainwright in Alaska. “There’s not much sun in Alaska, so I did...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Jonathan Fennell Athlete, Fitness Instructor and World Class Coach
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)