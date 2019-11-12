LEGALS FOR 11-13-2019

STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF VALERIA WOLFE LEWIS
Notice to Debtors and Creditors.
All creditors of the Estate of Valeria Wolfe Lewis, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 18 day of October, 2019.
JOHN STEPHEN LEWIS,
STATEN SELLERS LEWIS, JR.
Executor/Administrator
343 Lakeview Dr.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-282-2593
11/6 & 11/13
“Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate THREE TRAILS, INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code (O.C.G.A. 14-2-201.1). The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 480 Jimmy Miles Road, Baxley, GA 31513. Its registered agent is Michael E. Miles whose address is 5062 Highway 144, Baxley, GA 31513.”
Notice is hereby given that Bay Street Storage will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-215 on NOVEMBER 25 @ 9.00 AM at the Bay Street Storage facility located at 419 Bay Street, Baxley, Ga. 31513.
Unit # 30. Contents belonging to Tim Olds .Misc items.
Unit # 35 contents belonging to Tamara Dawson Michael Benzdle. Misc items.
Unit # 55 contents belonging to Terrie Smith. Misc. items.
Unit # 62 contents belonging to Daniel Carter. Misc items.
Unit # 101 contents belonging to Nikki Jackson. Misc items.
Unit # 102 contents belonging to Kelly Horton. Misc items.
Unit # 105 contents belonging to Amy Denny. Misc items.
Unit # 111 contents belonging to Alexis White. Misc items.
Unit # 130 contents belonging to Brianna King. Misc items.
Unit # 131 contents belonging to Ethan Herndon. Misc items.
11/6, 11/13 & 11/20
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOHN P. QUATTLEBAUM
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2017-55
NOTICE
(For discharge from office and all liability)
IN re: Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative
TO:
whom it may concern:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above-referenced Petition, in this Court on or before November 25, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
11/13
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HARRIET ANITA QUATTLEBAUM
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2017-54
NOTICE
(For discharge from office and all liability)
IN re: Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative
TO:
whom it may concern:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above-referenced Petition, in this Court on or before November 25, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
11/13
Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on January 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM for comment on the Baxley Housing Authority’s FY2020 – FY2024 Five – Year Agency Plan as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Comments will also be received regarding the Authority’s FY 2020 Capital Fund Annual Statement and Five – Year Action Plan. Both the Agency Plan and Capital Plan will be available for review over the next 45 days at the Authority’s central office located at: 94 Highland Drive Baxley, GA 31513 – 0339. The Public Hearing will also be held at this location. Any person wishing to comment on either document may file his or her comments in writing with the Executive Director of the Housing Authority at the above address by 5:00 PM on January 3, 2020, or may attend the Public Hearing. All comments will be considered in preparing the final documents before submittal to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
11/13 & 12/4
To whom it may concern: On July 18, 2019, H & L Car Care, LLC. towed one 1997 Ford F-150, tag number – RNQ5207 GA, vin number 1FTDX1760VNA36553, from Buck Williams Road in Baxley, GA. As of November 5, 2019, we have made no contact with the owner of the vehicle. If no contact has been made by December 4, 2019 the vehicle will be sold for towing and storage fees.
11/13, 11/20, 11/27, 12/4
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
Notice is given that the articles of Incorporation that will incorporate Segura Blueberry Farms, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Company Code. The initial registered office of the Corporation is located at 96 Weaver Street, Baxley Georgia 31513 and its initial registered agent at such address is Francisco Segura, President.
11/13 & 11/20
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORIGA
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JANTA LOU HARDWICK, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
MR. MICHAEL RICHARD HARDWICK, JR.
651 DOUGLAS STREET
ALMA, GA 31510
This 21st day of October, 2019.
10/30, 11/6, 11/13 & 11/20
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF – SERGE KAUGER – DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-22A
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-
referenced estate having been duly filed,
TO: Keith Kauger and to whom it may concern
[This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before November 22, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
10/30, 11/6, 11/13, 11/20
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from CHRISTOPHER A. SMITH to FNB South, dated July 3, 2014 recorded in Deed Book 512, Pages 493-499, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2019, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land and being in Land Lot 571 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 2.00 acres, more or less, and being designated as Tract B on that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin & Associates, certified by Merlin J. Tomberlin GRLS No. 2477, dated February 23, 2002 and being recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 16, Page 88, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other purposes.
SUBJECT TO reservations as stated in deed dated June 6, 2003, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court in Appling County, Georgia in Deed Book 376, Page 733
This being the same property conveyed to Harvey Jack Stephens and Deanne Stephens Purcell by deed dated June 6, 2003, recorded in the Office of Superior Court in Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 376, Page 733
TOGETHER WITH one (1) 1999 SCDH Mobile Home, Model No. 4146 Vin No: H0GA18100498
Property address: 95 Elmwood Lane, Baxley, GA
Map and Parcel # 0030-090Y
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated July 3, 2014 in the original principal amount of $56,057.70 and a note date October 27, 2017 in the amount $10,751.11 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Christopher A. Smith
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, 198 W. Parker St., Baxley, Georgia, 31513 phone # 912-367-0200, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 27th day of September, 2019.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for Christopher A. Smith
198 W. Parker St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912)384-7109
11/6, 11/13, 11/20, 11/27
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, APPLING COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Terry Harris to Option One Mortgage Corporation dated 12/9/2005 and recorded in Deed Book 411 Page 415 Appling County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for HSI Asset Securitization Corporation Trust 2006 OPT4, Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-OPT4, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $50,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on December 3, 2019 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that certain tract or parcel of land, situate and lying in Land Lot 534 of the 2nd Land District of Appling County, Georgia, containing an area of 8.79 acres, more or less, as shown on survey prepared by Glenn Martin G.R.L.S No. 2912, dated August 8, 2018, recorded August 31, 2018 in Plat Book 21, Page 43, and being more particularly described as follows:
Commencing at a 5/8” re-bar found at the centerline intersection of the Piney Bluff Road and Duberly Road proceed southerly along the centerline of Piney Bluff Road S 02°17’13” W for a distance of 963.90’ to a point; thence leaving Piney Bluff Road proceed along the centerline of a 20’ road S 80°44’12” E a distance of 572.29’ to a point; thence proceed S 00°08’01” E a distance of 16.46’ to a 3/8” re-bar; thence proceed S 01°06’51” E a distance of 153.54’ to a 5/8” re-bar, being the Point of Beginning; thence proceed N 88°53’09” E a distance of 210.00’ to a 5/8” re-bar; thence proceed N 01°06’51” W a distance of 373.47’ to a 5/8” re-bar; thence proceed S 78°03’27” E a distance of 300.77’ to a 1” pipe; thence proceed S 01°18’48” E a distance of 366.05’ to a 1 1/2” pipe; thence proceed S 00°44’10” E a distance of 502.92’ to a 3” pipe; thence proceed S 89°28’43” W a distance of 500.97’ to a 3/8”re-bar; thence proceed N 01°06’51” W a distance of 558.25’ to the point of beginning.
Containing an area of 8.79 acre +/-.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 3810 Piney Bluff Rd., Baxley, GA 31513-3199 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Terry Harris or tenant or tenants.
PHH Mortgage Corporation is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
PHH Mortgage Corporation
One Mortgage Way
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
(800) 750-2518
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for HSI Asset Securitization Corporation Trust 2006 OPT4, Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-OPT4 as agent and Attorney in Fact for Terry Harris
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1017-577A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1017-577A
11/6, 11/13, 11/20, 11/27
