Saturday morning at 7:00, I dragged myself from the warmth of my bed, performed my morning ablutions, and drove to Hazlehurst for my very first cane grinding. Jimmy Ryles invited me along with quite a few other people, including my sister Sarah Nell and my cousin Max. He even promised us breakfast. His long counter was covered with sausages, scrambled eggs, buttered grits, sawmill gravy, pancakes, and big fluffy biscuits along with Jimmy’s syrup. And though I rarely eat breakfast, I did Saturday. Might I say I thoroughly enjoyed it, too.
After we’d all had our fill, I went outside to see the grinding itself. Jimmy put me right to work alongside his grandson, who was feeding several stalks of cane into the press, while I sent in two or three. Of course, it was my very first time. The amount of juice squirting from the cane surprised me and wet my shirt and forearms as I worked. As I stood up there on that platform feeding cane stalks into the press that Jimmy’s grandfather bought in 1922, I felt a connection with history and wondered why I’d never been that involved with cane grinding before in my whole life. Why? Cousin Max told me about rising from his...
Passing down our heritage
