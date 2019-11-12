Willie Beatrice Zinamon Lloyd was born on October 26, 1942 to her parents, Willie Claude and Rosie Mae Brookins Zinamon in Baxley. She attended Appling County Consolidated High School and graduated from Haley Training Institute, where she had a career in the medical field. She was affectionately known as “Willie Bea” to most in her community. She was a faithful and special member of St. James A.M.E. Church until her death. Her daughter, Constance Jean Motley, preceded her in death.
“Granny Bea” was a sassy, fun, loving and caring mother and grandmother to all. She will truly be missed.
Precious memories of Willie Bea will forever be cherished by her loving daughters: Linda Skipper of Baxley, and Sabrina D. Zinamon of Atlanta; siblings, Rosie Nell Burke and Lonnie J. Zinamon (Annie Pearl) of Baxley, Liddie D. Zimanom of Norcross; eight grandchildren, Antwon Jones, John O. Skipper, Willie M. Skipper (Paula), Jada Smith (Clint), Tomeka Klughart (John), Lakisha Motley, Dana Marie Thomas, and Lacina ShaRae Jackson; nieces and nephews, Bazine Zinamon, Richard Zinamon, Roberta Zinamon, Shelia Zinamon-Bell, Lonnie Larisher Zinamon, Mesha Zinamon, Shalisha Zinamon, and Dana Zinamon; adopted daughter, Maranda Teston, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by a host of other family members and sorrowing friends.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. James A.M.E. Church at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Pastor Cheryl Robinson officiating.
Interment followed at Morgan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Nathaniel Banks, Lee Willis Sanders, Melvin Williams, Jason Bennett, James Harrell, and Gregory Paulk.
Honorary pallbearers were Jamie Nails, Ageless Mobley, Janos Nails, Deryl Edwards, Diane Hallman (Probate Judge), and Eddie Frank Mobley.
Professional services entrusted to C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
