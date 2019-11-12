Ms. Deborah passed peacefully from this life the night of November 4, 2019 after a gradual decline in health. She was surrounded and supported by her loving sister Valeria and nephew Willie during the last days of her life. Deborah was born in Baxley on September 14, 1964 to late Ms Mary Lee Hayes and Clarence Barron Sr.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mary Lee Hayes and Clarence Barron Sr. and her sister Brenda Faye Hayes.
Deborah is survived by two children April (Marquis) Drinks of Swainsboro, and Tina Hayes of Dublin, six grandchildren, Trazar Wiggins Jr, Aziyah Hayes, Kelsea Drinks, Amariyana Irvin, Zaleriah Hayes and Zayden Brown. Deborah is also survived by her three brothers and six sisters: John (Barbara) Barron of Baxley, Valeria Jones of Baxley, Annie (Sonny) Hayes Woods of Americus, Maurice (Annita) Barron of Americus, Flonnie (Dwight) Nails of Baxley, Angela Garrett of West Point, Leslie(Alton) Hendricks of Hazlehurst, Clarence (Pricilla) Barron Jr. of Dallas, Carol (Gregory) Mobley of Lagrange, special friend, Larry Fullmore, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Funeral services were held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at C.M. Brown Funeral Home Chapel with the Apostle Alfred Solomon presiding.
Interment followed at Miles Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Willie Jones, Jeremiah Jones, Quandarius Hayes, Larry Fullmore, Johnny James, and Robert Earl Solomon.
Arrangements were under the direction of C.M. Brown Funeral Home Chapel.
DEBORAH ANN HAYES
