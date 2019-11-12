Wallace Daniel Cole, 83, of Baxley, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, in Vidalia.
Mr. Cole was born October 23, 1936, in Liberty County to the late Walter Cole and the late Mary Futch Cole. He was a member of Nicholls Baptist Church. Mr. Cole graduated from Nicholls High School, South Georgia College and Southern Tech. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving in the 82nd Airborne as a Paratrooper. He was an Industrial Engineer and was a former Plant Manager for Miller Western Wear of Baxley and retired from Savannah Luggage in Vidalia.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Linda Cole of Baxley; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Lexi Cole of Baxley and Marc and Kay Cole of Carrollton; sister, Mary Ellen Marshall of Douglas. Granddaughters, Hannah Grace Cole of Carrollton and Ruby Lynn Cole of Baxley also survive.
Funeral services were held Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Ferguson officiating and a eulogy by Marc Cole.
Interment followed in Roberts Cemetery in Nicholls.
Active pallbearers were Robert Soloman, Jr., Walter Marshall, Tim Butler, Jerry Norris, Douglas Doyle and Charles Tyre.
Musical selections were rendered by David Williams and the congregation.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the First Baptist Church or charity of choice.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
