On split vote, county approves elimination of chair

By Jamie Gardner

Following a motion that died for a lack of second, and then a second motion that was approved by a split vote, the Appling County Commissioners have approved eliminating the county wide elected chairman position. This action occurred at the commission meeting held on November 5.

Prior to the vote, County Manager Lee Lewis reminded the commissioners that they held a public hearing on October 22 on the matter and now needed to decide to either call for a special election to allow the remainder of Lewis Parker’s term to be filled or they needed to have legislation introduced to have the position eliminated.

Commissioner Theodore Wilkerson made a motion to keep the position. Wilkerson stated that based on the results of the public hearing and from input he has received from constituents, he believes people want to keep the county wide elected chairman. Vice Chair Sarah Boatright called for a second and allowed a few seconds for the remainder of the commissioners to make a...

