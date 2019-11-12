Pirates begin playoffs Friday

Kelly Turner
Tuesday, November 12. 2019
The Appling County High School Pirate football team will begin GHSA AAA State Playoffs this Friday night at Jimmy Swain Satdium at 7:30. The Pirates finished the season as the number two team in Region 2-AAA. The team’s final regular season record was 8-2 and region record was 4-1.

On Friday night the local squad will face the Seminoles of Westside High School of Macon. The Seminoles finished the season at...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
