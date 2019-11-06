LEGALS FOR 11-6-2019

STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF JOHN FRANKLIN DAVIDSON
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of John Franklin Davidson, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 10th day of October, 2019.
Bernett Driggers, Executrix
173 Mohican Tr., N
Jesup, Ga. 31545
10/16 - 11/6
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF LEDARIL MOSLEY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Ledaril Mosley, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all person indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 10th day of October, 2019.
William Andrew Mosley, Executor
5256 Cardinal Way
Acworth, Ga. 30101
10/16 - 11/6
NOTICE OF RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
RE: Kenneth Carrol Spell, Jr. Estate
All that tract or parcel of land lying, being and situate in Land Lot No. 188, Second Land district of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 0.52 acres, more or less, and being Tract 5 as described on a plat and survey thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin, surveyor, dated November 15, 1999, which is shown on a plat which is of record in Deed Book 333, Page 693, Appling County, Georgia Public records.
This being the same and identical property conveyed by Sheriff’s Tax Deed dated October 2, 2018 from Debra Carter, Tax Commissioner/Ex-Officio Sheriff of Appling County to Edward Bracewell and Brenda Bracewell at Deed Book 557, Page 321, aforesaid county deed records.
Appling County Tax Parcel ID No. Map 51 Parcel 10C
TAKE NOTICE THAT:
The right to redeem the above described property will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on or after the 8th day of November, 2019.
The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 2nd day of October, 2018, and is recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 557, Page 321.
The property may be redeemed at any time before the 11th day of December, 2019, by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:
Wm. Terry Turner
Wm. Terry Turner, P.C.
Attornery for Edward Bracewell and Brenda Bracewell
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, GA 31513
Please be governed accordingly.
10/16, 10/23, 10/30, 11-6
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Brunswick Judicial Circuit
STATE OF GEORGIA,
EX REL
JACKIE L. JOHNSON
DISTRICT JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
BRUNSWICK JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
Plaintiff,
Vs
A Taurus Revolver, Serial # D0144232,
A Ruger .44 Magnum Revolver,
Serial # 87-71997,
Et. Al. (See Exhibit A),
Defendant in rem,
RE: PROPERTY OF
RAY ASHLEY DIXON,
Purported Owner(s)/Interest Holder(s)
Civil Case No. 19-10-306C
NOTICE OF PROCEEDINGS
TO: RAY ASHLEY DIXON
AND ANY AND ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:
PLEASE TAKE NOTE that the above-style complaint for forfeiture seeking the condemnation of the above-described property was filed in said Court on the 8th day of October, 2019, and by reason of an order entered by the Court on the 8th day of October, 2019, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Jackie L. Johnson, District Attorney, Brunswick Judicial Circuit, whose address is 37 Tippins Street, Suite C, Baxley, Georgia 31513, an answer to said complaint within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication of this Notice of Proceeding.
TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that at the expiration of thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this Notice of Proceeding, if no claimant has appeared to defend said complaint, said Court shall order and direct the forfeiture and disposition of said property in such manner is provided by law.
TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a hearing in the above styled case has been set for the 3 day of December, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. in the APPLING COUNTY Courthouse in Superior Court for APPLING County.
WITNESS the Honorable Stephen G. Scarlett, Anthony L. Harrison, Stephen D. Kelley, Roger Lane and Robert Guy, Judges of said Court.
This 8th day of October 2019.
Marsha Thomas
Clerk of Superior Court
APPLING County Georgia
Brunswick Judicial Circuit
10/23, 10/30, 11/6
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORIGA
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of JANTA LOU HARDWICK, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
MR. MICHAEL RICHARD HARDWICK, JR.
651 DOUGLAS STREET
ALMA, GA 31510
This 21st day of October, 2019.
10/30, 11/6, 11/13 & 11/20
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF – SERGE KAUGER – DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2019-22A
NOTICE
IN RE: The Petition to Probate Will (and Codicil(s)) in Solemn Form in the above-
referenced estate having been duly filed,
TO: Keith Kauger and to whom it may concern
[This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the Petition to Probate Will in Solemn Form, in this Court on or before November 22, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
10/30, 11/6, 11/13, 11/20
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from CHRISTOPHER A. SMITH to FNB South, dated July 3, 2014 recorded in Deed Book 512, Pages 493-499, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in December, 2019, the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land and being in Land Lot 571 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 2.00 acres, more or less, and being designated as Tract B on that certain survey and plat thereof by Merlin J. Tomberlin & Associates, certified by Merlin J. Tomberlin GRLS No. 2477, dated February 23, 2002 and being recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Plat Book 16, Page 88, and incorporated herein for a more full and complete description and all other purposes.
SUBJECT TO reservations as stated in deed dated June 6, 2003, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court in Appling County, Georgia in Deed Book 376, Page 733
This being the same property conveyed to Harvey Jack Stephens and Deanne Stephens Purcell by deed dated June 6, 2003, recorded in the Office of Superior Court in Appling County, Georgia, in Deed Book 376, Page 733
TOGETHER WITH one (1) 1999 SCDH Mobile Home, Model No. 4146 Vin No: H0GA18100498
Property address: 95 Elmwood Lane, Baxley, GA
Map and Parcel # 0030-090Y
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated July 3, 2014 in the original principal amount of $56,057.70 and a note date October 27, 2017 in the amount $10,751.11 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Christopher A. Smith
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, 198 W. Parker St., Baxley, Georgia, 31513 phone # 912-367-0200, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 27th day of September, 2019.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for Christopher A. Smith
198 W. Parker St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912)384-7109
11/6, 11/13, 11/20, 11/27
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, APPLING COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Terry Harris to Option One Mortgage Corporation dated 12/9/2005 and recorded in Deed Book 411 Page 415 Appling County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for HSI Asset Securitization Corporation Trust 2006 OPT4, Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-OPT4, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $50,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on December 3, 2019 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that certain tract or parcel of land, situate and lying in Land Lot 534 of the 2nd Land District of Appling County, Georgia, containing an area of 8.79 acres, more or less, as shown on survey prepared by Glenn Martin G.R.L.S No. 2912, dated August 8, 2018, recorded August 31, 2018 in Plat Book 21, Page 43, and being more particularly described as follows:
Commencing at a 5/8” re-bar found at the centerline intersection of the Piney Bluff Road and Duberly Road proceed southerly along the centerline of Piney Bluff Road S 02°17’13” W for a distance of 963.90’ to a point; thence leaving Piney Bluff Road proceed along the centerline of a 20’ road S 80°44’12” E a distance of 572.29’ to a point; thence proceed S 00°08’01” E a distance of 16.46’ to a 3/8” re-bar; thence proceed S 01°06’51” E a distance of 153.54’ to a 5/8” re-bar, being the Point of Beginning; thence proceed N 88°53’09” E a distance of 210.00’ to a 5/8” re-bar; thence proceed N 01°06’51” W a distance of 373.47’ to a 5/8” re-bar; thence proceed S 78°03’27” E a distance of 300.77’ to a 1” pipe; thence proceed S 01°18’48” E a distance of 366.05’ to a 1 1/2” pipe; thence proceed S 00°44’10” E a distance of 502.92’ to a 3” pipe; thence proceed S 89°28’43” W a distance of 500.97’ to a 3/8”re-bar; thence proceed N 01°06’51” W a distance of 558.25’ to the point of beginning.
Containing an area of 8.79 acre +/-.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 3810 Piney Bluff Rd., Baxley, GA 31513-3199 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Terry Harris or tenant or tenants.
PHH Mortgage Corporation is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
PHH Mortgage Corporation
One Mortgage Way
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
(800) 750-2518
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for HSI Asset Securitization Corporation Trust 2006 OPT4, Mortgage-Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-OPT4 as agent and Attorney in Fact for Terry Harris
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1017-577A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1017-577A
11/6, 11/13, 11/20, 11/27
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT
OF APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF VALERIA WOLFE LEWIS
Notice to Debtors and Creditors.
All creditors of the Estate of Valeria Wolfe Lewis, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 18 day of October, 2019.
JOHN STEPHEN LEWIS,
STATEN SELLERS LEWIS, JR.
Executor/Administrator
343 Lakeview Dr.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-282-2593
11/6 & 11/13
“Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate THREE TRAILS, INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code (O.C.G.A. 14-2-201.1). The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 480 Jimmy Miles Road, Baxley, GA 31513. Its registered agent is Michael E. Miles whose address is 5062 Highway 144, Baxley, GA 31513.”
Notice is hereby given that Bay Street Storage will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-215 on NOVEMBER 25 @ 9.00 AM at the Bay Street Storage facility located at 419 Bay Street, Baxley, Ga. 31513.
Unit # 30. Contents belonging to Tim Olds .Misc items.
Unit # 35 contents belonging to Tamara Dawson Michael Benzdle. Misc items.
Unit # 55 contents belonging to Terrie Smith. Misc. items.
Unit # 62 contents belonging to Daniel Carter. Misc items.
Unit # 101 contents belonging to Nikki Jackson. Misc items.
Unit # 102 contents belonging to Kelly Horton. Misc items.
Unit # 105 contents belonging to Amy Denny. Misc items.
Unit # 111 contents belonging to Alexis White. Misc items.
Unit # 130 contents belonging to Brianna King. Misc items.
Unit # 131 contents belonging to Ethan Herndon. Misc items.
11/6, 11/13 & 11/20
LEGALS FOR 11-6-2019
