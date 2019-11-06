Something about the fall revives my soul and causes a quickening within me, something lively and joyful that the summer heat has almost killed. Just before that something is completely depleted by the raging heat of summer, that first cool night comes calling. This year the temperature dropped into the 50s, and my heart soared. Then one morning the thermometer read 39 degrees. I actually had on a sweater while the dogs and I roamed about the yard on our early morning jaunt. Again, my spirits soared. My favorite season had finally arrived. (I know what the calendar says, but we southerners know that fall did not arrive back in September—not here anyway.)
I love the brightly colored falling leaves, creating a medley of color on top of my grass—gold, yellow, brown, red, and so many in between. Larry and I love the fall vegetables—mustard and turnip greens, sweet potatoes and rutabagas. We could eat them every day with some cornbread and a bit of hot pepper sauce to pour over the greens. We are truly children of the old South, born of the earth and of our farming heritage.
Yet the fall does bring us one quandary: we must bring in THE PLANT to protect it from the coming cold weather. This plant is the Philodendron Hope Selloum if you want to ask Mr. Google to show it to you. He’s such a nice guy and so generous with his information and pictures. Anyway, this plant is about 25 years old, my oldest by far, and I don’t want to lose it. It spends summers out in the deep...
Welcome, Fall
