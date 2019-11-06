Myrtle Irene Thompkins Wiggins, 80, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away surrounded by her loved ones at The Life Care Center of Charleston, on Friday, October 25, 2019.
Mrs. Wiggins was born April 8, 1939, in Baxley, Georgia to late J.F. Thompkins and the late Vega B. Thompkins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Isaac Wiggins, US Navy, (Ret.). She worked for Charleston County School District for 28 years, retiring from Fort Johnson Middle School.
She is survived by her two sons, Ronald I. Wiggins, Jr. (Sonja) and Kenneth C. Wiggins; three grandchildren, Brittany W. Hodge (Mark), Lori N. Wiggins and Kenneth C. Wiggins, II (Elizabeth) and four great-grandchildren. One brother, Homer Tompkins; and four sisters, Louise Miller, Georgia Mae Creamer, Bertha Buch, and Mildred Moore also survive.
Funeral Services were held at Big Oaks Church of God on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark Grimes and Nathan Wiggins officiating. Interment followed in Appling Memorial Gardens.
Active Pallbearers were Gene Thompkins, Stanley Miller, Les Spikes, Jason Tompkins, Colin Causey and Devin Causey.
Honorary Pallbearers were Darrell Creamer, Clint Spikes, Matt Miller, Jared Tompkins, Darin Creamer, Lori Wiggins and Brittany Lee Hodges.
Musical selections were rendered by Patricia Zemp, Bonnie Tompkins and Paul Gordon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association SC Chapter, 2090 Executive Hall Road, Suite 130, Charleston, SC, 29407.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
