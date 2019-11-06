Martha Beecher Simmons, 82, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Southeast Georgia Health Systems Brunswick Campus after a long illness.
A former resident of Brunswick and Jesup and current resident of Waynesville for nearly thirty years, Martha was born on March 17, 1937 in Alma to the late Carlie and Vonice Shadron Beecher. She worked several odd jobs in her younger years including a position with Southern Bell and later at several different restaurants including Shoney’s and the Dairy Queen. When she began to have children, Martha quit work and stayed home to raise her family. She spent countless hours coaching softball and she loved to cook and take care of those she loved. Martha loved to dance in her younger years and was an expert gardener, a trait passed down from her father. She also enjoyed horseback riding, hunting and fishing and was an active member of Waynesville Missionary Baptist Church where she attended the Anna Class taught by Aunt Jo Harrison until her health began to decline in her later years.
In addition to her parents, her brother Wendell Beecher and sisters, Nella Beecher Harrington and Myrtle Beecher Jones, all preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Cindy Simmons Smith and husband, Tony, Windee Simmons and Rhonda Simmons Carlson and husband, Alvin all of Waynesville; grandchildren, Toni Michelle Paradise and husband, Clint, Tommy Smith and wife, Sam, James Rogers and wife Shelina, Courtney Sapp Parsons, Chelsea Carter Vardin and husband, Jeff and Cheyenne Turner and great grandchildren, Nicholas, Graysen, Noah, Maddy, Leah, Lennox, Alyssa, Briar, Will, Sophia, Zoe Jane Thomas, Addy and Myles. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family also survive.
Visitation was held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Howard and Jones Funeral Home in Jesup.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Howard and Jones Funeral Home in Jesup, with the Reverend Joe Carr officiating.
Interment followed in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Tony Smith, Alvin Carlson, James Rogers, Keith Bell, Mike Cannon, Donald Parsons, Keith Evans and Dusty Branch.
Howard and Jones Funeral Home, Jesup.
MARTHA BEECHER SIMMONS
