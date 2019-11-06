TERRY LORENZA NESMITH

Terry NeSmith was born April 15, 1957 to the union of Franty Roy and Mary Artense NeSmith in Blackshear. Terry completed his education at Blackshear High School in 1975. He served in the Army. He was united in holy matrimony with Mary Ann Carter on October 13, 1985 in Surrency.
He was employed as a truck driver for 20 years before joining Appling County Sheriff’s Department. He served as a deputy aheriff. He was a member of the Baxley Funeral Home. In his leisure, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, and traveling with the Longriders Motorcycle Club.
Terry NeSmith departed this life on October 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Franty Roy and Mary Artense NeSmith, his in-laws Walter Williams and Mattie Carter, his brother Ricky Jerome NeSmith, sister Patricia NeSmith Hyler, in laws Walter and Annie Ruth Carter, Larry Carter, and Shirley Carter.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Mary Ann NeSmith, three sons Kendall (Megan) Carter, Byron (Charlotte) Carter, and Christopher (Kimberly) Hatcher, four daughters Tangee Carter, Chrisenda (Jevon) Tara (Lewis Jr) Vereen, and Latoya NeSmith, twenty-nine grandchildren and twelve great-grands, five brothers Franty Roy Jr (Mattie) NeSmith, Larry (Ruthie) NeSmith, Wade (Patricia) NeSmith, Wayne (Karen) NeSmith, and Cecil NeSmith, sisters, Cecilia NeSmith Dorsey and Caroline NeSmith, sister-in-laws, Francis (James) Powell, Marrie Armstrong, Rutha (Tyrone), Stella (Freddie) Burnette, Helen Carter, and Phyllis Carter, brother-in-laws, Cleveland (Georgia) Carter, James Frank (Joyce) Carter, Charles (Brenda) Carter, Lennie Harold (Rethea) Carter, LeeNorris (Annie) Carter, and Bart (Christine) Robertson, a special grandson DaShaun Miller, a host of aunts , uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Paul Church of God In Christ on Wednesday, November 6 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Bryan Holmes officiating and the pastor Superintendent James F. Carter.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Angels with Care and Davita Baxley.
Interment will be at the church.
Final arrangements entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home.
