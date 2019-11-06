José Lepe Morfin, age 60, of Baxley, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Appling Healthcare.
Mr. Lepe was born February 18, 1959 and was a native of Guadalajara, Mexico. He was a fiberglass specialist and the owner of JL Marine. He was preceded in death by his parents Jose Lepe Vasquez and Maria Merced Morfin de Lepe and his brothers Mauricio Lepe and Felipe de Jesus Lepe.
Survivors include his wife, Rosa Martina Lepe; daughter, Jennifer Merced Lepe; sons, Miguel Sandoval, Alberto Sandoval, Jose Lepe (Pelacho), Jesus Lepe (Chuy), and Jonathan Lepe; sister, Florentina Lepe de Castillo.
Memorial services were held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Bro. Albert Varela officiating.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
JOSÉ LEPE MORFIN
