MSgt. James H. Dollar, USAF (Ret.) of Warner Robins, 86, walked into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Born and raised in Malone, Alabama, Jim was the son of the late Brice and Minnie P. Dollar. He graduated from Wadley High School and served his country proudly in the United States Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Jim was Crew Chief on the KC-97 throughout his military career and retired in 1973, having attained the rank of Master Sergeant. Subsequent to his military retirement, he worked in outside sales at Warner Robins Supply for 23 years. Jim’s love of meeting and serving people was fulfilled at Warner Robins Supply; he absolutely loved the contribution he made to countless people and the Warner Robins community while working there.
Passionate in his love for the Lord, Jim was a longtime, faithful member of Second Baptist Church. There he joyfully served in various callings in the ministry including as Deacon, member of the Faith Keepers Sunday school class, men’s Bible study, Helping Hands, and XYZ’s Senior Adult Ministry. Also, since the 1970’s, he truly enjoyed being heavily involved in the church’s bus ministry. Along with this, Jim and his wife, Maggie, would often drive the youth group on trips through the years, another thing that brought him joy.
There could never be enough words to describe what made Jim Dollar the kind of person he was, but two that stand out are honesty and integrity. Above all else, Jim was devoted to the family that he and Maggie built together. A loyal husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a friend to anyone he met, Jim’s legacy is his life, his example, and his impeccable character. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kylie Reed Clayton; and his siblings, Willard Dollar, Winford Dollar, Civin Dollar, Earle Langley, and Jimmie Brown.
Jim’s memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 67 years, Maggie Dollar of Warner Robins; children, Susanne Quinn (Rev. Darrell) of Baxley, Sharon Reed (Danny) of Warner Robins, and Rev. James B. Dollar (Harriet) of Warner Robins, Georgia; grandchildren, Tiffany, Heather, Kristin, Kylie, Macy, Mallory, Bailey, and Brice; and great-grandchildren, Coby, Grant, Zane, Tinley, Kara, Eden, Titus, Tatum, and Judah.
Jim’s family received friends on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Second Baptist Church. A funeral service immediately followed at 3:00 p.m. at the church with Dr. Jim Perdue and Reverend Mike Dorough officiating. Jim was laid to rest with full military honors in Magnolia Park Cemetery following the service.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Jim Dollar to the Second Baptist Church Building Fund, 2504 Moody Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
MSGT. JAMES H. DOLLAR
