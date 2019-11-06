Veterans parade returning after 30-year hiatus

By Jamie Gardner
Our veterans deserve our gratitude and recognition and we have an opportunity to show them the appreciation they deserve.
For the first time in 30-plus years, Appling County will hold a Veterans Day Parade. The event will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, and will begin at 10:25 a.m. Lineup will begin at Community Bank of Georgia. The parade will travel east on Parker Street and end at the Appling County Courthouse.
Immediately following the parade, a special Veterans Day Program will be held beside the courthouse. Parade attendees and all veterans are encouraged to meet at the courthouse after the parade. The guest speaker for this year’s program will be Al Meadows.
Veterans are also encouraged to march in the parade with other entrants including the ACHS Pirate Brigade Band and the ACHS Army JROTC.
Please meet at Community Bank of Georgia prior to the start of the parade.
The American Legion Altamaha Post 26, City of Baxley, Appling County and the Appling County School System are sponsoring this year’s event.
Some veterans may not be aware, but if you were honorably discharged from military service after December 7, 1941, you can become a member of the American Legion. The American Legion Post 26 meets on the second Thursday of each month at 7:00 p.m. at the post home, located at 265 Tippins Street in Baxley. If you would like more information about the American Legion, please contact Dennis Norris at 912-278-1199.
In addition to the parade on Monday, The News-Banner has learned that there will be a special service honoring veterans at...
