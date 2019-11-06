By Mary Ann Ellis
Baxley’s second annual Hot Air Balloon Festival will be held on Friday and Saturday, November 8 and 9 at the Appling County Ag Center (formerly Crossties) on Highway 15. It will feature arts and crafts, games and rides for children, a variety of entertainment and foods. There will also be hot air balloon tether rides and in the evening, a Hot Air Balloon “Glow.” Entry fee is $5.00.
All Hot Air Balloon activities depend on the weather. Since the weather is calmest early in the morning or late in the afternoon, the best chance of experiencing the Hot Air Balloons will be from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. or from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The atmosphere becomes more unstable as the day progresses and balloon activities usually stop during the day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Available both Friday and Saturday if the weather permits, tethered rides last about 2-3 minutes and cost $10.00...
Balloons back this weekend!
