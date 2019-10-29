Down a dirt road

As a child, I traveled with my family on various dirt roads. Not many were paved back in the 50s. Sundays found us on the long, crooked Kirkland Still Road in Jeff Davis County headed out to my grandparents’ farm for dinner and our weekly visits. Dinner was served immediately after church, whatever time that was. Uncle Roy drove the refurbished school bus the church had bought and picked up children all along the route to church. He started with quite a handful right there at Grandpa’s house because lots of uncles and aunts brought cousins to visit as well. Everyone knew that children needed to be in Sunday school. When rains fell on that clay road, that old bus slid from one side of the road to the other, and we children screamed in make-believe fear. Uncle Roy laughed with us and we slipped and slid to Union Springs Baptist Church. I occasionally wondered why it was more important for children to be in Sunday School than for adults. I knew better than to ask.
After church,
