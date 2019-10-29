LUCKY WENDELL QUINN

By Kelly Turner
Tuesday, October 29. 2019
Lucky Wendell Quinn, 66, of Baxley, died Friday, October 18, 2019, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

Mr. Quinn was born July 3, 1953, in Appling County to the late Wendell Will Quinn and the late Minnie Thomas Quinn. He was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Quinn was a former commercial fisherman and retired from Williams Construction at Plant Hatch.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Clint Quinn.

Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Jerrod and Lisa Quinn and Thomas Quinn; sister and brother-in-law, Tonnie and Ken Bleicher; brother and sister-in-law, Andy and Claire Quinn; daughter-in-law, Kaci Quinn; and granddaughter, Kamdyn Quinn.

Memorial services were held Monday, October 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain
Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Quinn officiating.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
