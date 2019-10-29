Catherine Courson Carter, 72, of Baxley, died Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Appling Healthcare System.
Mrs. Carter was born September 12, 1947, in Bacon County to the late William Monroe Courson and the late Laura Hardwick Courson. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and served as President, Secretary and Treasure of United Methodist Women. Mrs. Carter was employed at Altamaha Elementary School for 41 years and was a member of the Tar Tappers Square Dance Club for 35 years.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by a son, Arrillian Chadwick Carter and a sister, Linda Courson Fowler.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Lake Carter of Baxley; son, Bayne Carter of Baxley; granddaughter, Ema Knicole Carter of Baxley; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Velma and Ronald Mumford, Janice and Billy Miles and Patricia Scarborough, all of Baxley; brothers- and sisters-in-law, William and Claudia Courson of Baxley and Wayne and JoNell Courson of Canton.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church with the Rev. William R. Gardner and Rev. Mike Brown officiating.
Interment followed in the Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Monroe Crosby, Joseph Switzer, Robby Courson, Shane Youmans, Anthony Pearce, Noah Gardner and John Garrett Giles.
Honorary Pallbearers were the teachers and staff of Altamaha Elementary School.
Musical selections were rendered by the Asbury Church Choir.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
