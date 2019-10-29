Commissioners hear from public on chairman position

By Jamie Gardner
The Appling County Commissioners held a public hearing to acquire input regarding the potential elimination of the county wide elected chairman’s position on Tuesday, October 22, at the Appling County Courthouse Annex. Since Appling County Chairman Lewis Parker resigned on September 3, the commissioners have been discussing the possible elimination of the position instead of calling for a special election to find Parker’s replacement. It was estimated between 20 – 25 people attended the public hearing.
First to speak was former District IV Commissioner Mike Dyal. Dyal thanked the current board for allowing the public to have an opportunity to speak. “I feel like it’s a good thing to not have an elected permanent chairman,” said Dyal. “I know each one of the commissioners here and I feel like everyone here would do an outstanding job. I feel like it’s a waste of money. That’s $40,000.00 I feel like we could put somewhere else. I also think there are some other positions we need to look at; maybe there are some more we can consolidate.”
Levi Wilkerson was next to speak and he stated that his opinion was a little different from Dyal’s. “We’ve had a chairman for a long time and I don’t know why we want to change it now. I understand saving money, but I just don’t see the upside of eliminating the chairman’s position.”
The next speaker was Leslie Burch. Burch said, “I know there are many changes coming to this county in the near future; hard questions in need of answers, decisions that have to be made that will move us forward or...
