By Jeff Tanner
Last Saturday, the Pirate Brigade traveled to Pierce County to defend their Grand Championship title in the Sound of Silver Marching Band Competition. In an unusual twist this year, Tropical Storm Nestor forced the competition into the Pierce County High School gymnasium.
This move altered the format of the competition significantly, but the competing bands were prepared ahead of time. There were no colorful uniforms (except for Wayne County’s majorettes), just jeans or shorts and the t-shirts they wear under their uniforms. And the horn players mostly stood in place and played their music and the auxiliary units performed their routines.
This year, the Pirate Brigade, with 115 members, has nearly 20 more members than it has been averaging the past few years and at this competition that put them up in the...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Pirate Brigade sails through tropical storm Nestor to another championship
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)