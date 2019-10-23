Living in 2019

In a phone conversation with my youngest son Josh back when he was in college, I asked if he’d gotten his computer repaired.
“Yes, ma’am,” he replied, “but I rarely ever take it to class with me. My phone will do everything I need for class. Mom, do you realize that my phone can do much more than our first computer could?”
He was right, too. People walking around with laptop computers used to be a common sight. Now everyone seems to have a tablet or a smart phone. Phones can deposit a check for you without your ever stepping into the bank. They can find your location when you’re lost and give you directions. Phones take you to Facebook, the world’s front porch, and let you keep up with your friends. If some of your friends talk a bit over your head, your phone can define words for you. The entire concept dumbfounds me. The phones belonging to the younger members of our family even several years ago could do just about everything except wash the dishes. They were just complicated minicomputers that fit nicely in a shirt pockets.
It took Larry and me a while to come into the new century—Josh’s terminology, not mine. Before 20011, I did not own or want a smart phone. My computer was quite sufficient for my needs. My cell phone and Larry’s made calls, sent texts, and took messages. Imagine that. That’s all we needed them to do. Things have changed somewhat since then. For Mother’s Day that year, Josh gave me a smart phone and said, “Welcome to the new century, Mother, dear.”
I fail to see how people get along without being computer savvy these days, whether the computer they use is a smart phone or something else. I now embrace the computer age we live in. It’s convenient. So much information awaits a simple signal from our fingertips. Larry came in last week in his work clothes and headed for his computer.
“What are you doing?” I asked. “I thought you were working on my windshield wipers.”
“I am,” he replied, “but I had to come ask Mr. Google a question...
Living in 2019
