Separating internet fact from fiction

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, October 23. 2019
By Mark Murphy

(Published in the Savannah Morning News, Oct 19)

Several years ago, while visiting Boston for a medical convention, I spent an afternoon in an art museum with a friend. Meandering from room to room, I felt compelled to make a comment about virtually everything we saw, from the historical underpinnings of a John Singleton Copley panorama to the various stylistic phases of Vincent van Gogh. After hearing my umpteenth commentary, my friend — an Oxford-educated MD and PhD — shook his head and said, “Dr. Murphy, you are a vast cornucopia of useless information.”

And so we move on to the internet, which, as vast informational cornucopias go, is far worse.

The internet is, in many respects, the god of today’s human pop culture: omniscient and omnipresent, it never sleeps, seeing everything and everyone. And yet it is a false god, rife with untruth and innuendo, admixing fact with fiction in such a way that we often cannot tell the difference. The greatest blessing of the Information Age is also its greatest curse. For while having ready access to the world’s aggregated knowledge can be liberating, constant exposure to the world’s collective ignorance and prejudice enslaves us. Sometimes, it’s hard to tell the wheat from the chaff.

A few of the things I ran across just this week can serve as examples.

There was a blog post which purported that carbon dioxide was getting an undeserved bad rap as a greenhouse gas because it was actually good for plants. “If carbon dioxide is used in greenhouses to improve plant growth, how can it be bad for the earth?” he said. The problem with this sort of statement is that there’s a kernel...

