On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Caleb “Preston” Collins, loving husband, father, son and brother passed away peacefully at his home in Madison, Georgia. He fought a courageous four-year battle with ALS. He was 45.
Preston was born on February 17, 1974, in Newnan, Georgia to Kennon Gay Collins (deceased) and Frankie “Inez” Collins. Memorable times in his life were growing up in Baxley. He developed strong long-lasting friendships and family ties doing what he loved best, hunting, fishing, playing high school football and being a number one Georgia football fan. His love for football followed him later in life where he gave of his time to officiate Georgia High School Football kids through the Northeast Georgia Official Association. When he came to North Georgia his favorite saying was “The way we do it in Baxley.” Some of his high school buddies (Casey Cole, Josh Reagin, Josh Lamb Larry Cole, Michael Williams and others) heard of Preston’s diagnosis and came together to help Preston fulfill some of his life-long bucket list. They planned, among other things, a hunting trip to Arkansas and Mississippi where he bagged a deer and his adventure was aired on the TV show, Backwoods Life, spotlighting ALS.
Preston attended Southeastern Technical College in Vidalia, where he received an HVAC Associate Degree and was furthering his education at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia in 1999 when he met his future wife, Lara. They were married on October 26, 2002 in Madison, Georgia and was blessed in 2008 with their beautiful daughter, Alana. Preston continued working in the HVAC field as a Journeyman HVAC Service Technician up to the time of his diagnosis and was a member of the Local Union 72 - Plumber, Pipefitters and HVACR Technician.
Preston loved his wife of 17 years and their 11-year-old daughter, Alana. Of all the people he touched, his proudest achievement in life was marrying Lara who supported him in all his glory, and lovingly supported him physically during their last days together.
Preston is survived by his wife Lara Price Collins; his daughter Alana McKinsey Collins; his mother Frankie “Inez” Watson Lane and her husband Cory Lane; his sister Marian Brigman Wharton and her husband Chris; his brother Edward Brigman and his wife Tracey; his sister Frankie Collins Scott and her husband Rob; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Carter’s Funeral Home in Madison. Calling hours were Saturday between 1:00 - 2:15 p.m. on October 12, 2019, and the service was held at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel located at Carter’s Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation that may be made through The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022 or go online to www.alsa.org/donate.
