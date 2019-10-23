Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. Adam “Mack” Igou, 81, who passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at The Pavilion. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a retired farmer, retired school bus driver for the Appling County Board of Education and retired from the Appling County Road Department. Mr. Igou was a member of Zoar Baptist Church and attended Harvest Temple Church of God. Mr. Igou was an avid gardener and passionate farmer who loved sharing his garden and his love for the Lord with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam M. and Lola Johnson Igou.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mrs. Peggy Igou of Baxley; three sons, Keith Igou and wife Maxine, Bruce Igou and wife Cindy and Stacy Igou and wife Holly all of Baxley; seven grandchildren, Brian Igou and wife Amanda, Tina Carter and husband Buddy, Justin Igou and wife Briana; Derek Igou and wife Kaysie, Austin Igou, Kaley Igou and fiancé Justin all of Baxley and Brandon Igou of Tennessee; ten great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Nobles Funeral Home with the Reverend Earl Wiggins and the Reverend Wayne Williamson officiating with a eulogy by Alen Graham.
Interment followed in the Bethel Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Tuesday.
Active Pallbearers were Justin Igou, Derek Igou, Austin Igou, Brain Igou, Terry Igou and Lavon Igou.
Honorary pallbearers were Lloyd and Diane Knight, Melina Edmond and the C Hall Staff at The Pavilion and all friends in attendance.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Adam “Mack” Igou.
ADAM “MACK” IGOU
