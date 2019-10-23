Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Tammy Joiner Evans, 49, who passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas. She was a native of Appling County living in West Green.
Tammy was an employee at Big Ben’s Restaurant in West Green and attended Big Oaks Church of God.
Tammy was preceded in death by her father, Robert L. Joiner and grandparents, Curtis and Myrtice Davis.
Surviving is her husband, James Randy Davis of West Green; mother, Bertie Giddens of Baxley; sons, Thomas Leggett of Baxley, Anthony Davis of Douglas, Allen Davis of West Green and Derek Davis of Broxton; daughter, Angelica Evans of Baxley; grandchildren, Kendra Leggett, Jarad Leggett, Conner Otto, Daniel Evan Johnson, Abaigail Carter and Georgia Rain Davis; brother, Robert A. and wife Barbara Joiner of Baxley; sisters, Patricia Joiner and Melissa Burton both of Baxley; step brothers, Frankie Giddens and Danny Giddens both of Baxley; step sisters, Latrelle Lawrence of Baxley and Marsha Rowell of Mt. Vernon; nieces and nephews and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home with the Reverend Mark Grimes and the Sister Virginia Herrington officiating.
Interment followed in the Zoar Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers will be Billy Davis, Jimmy Crapps, Jimbo Crapps, Robert Bragan, Edward Errett, Alvin Joiner, Douglas Errett and Michael Davis.
Condolences may be expressed at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Tammy Joiner Evans.
TAMMY JOINER EVANS
