Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mr. G.W. Dean, 84, who passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at his residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice.
He was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church and retired from the Operating Engineers Local #474. Mr. Dean was a Past Master of the Holmesville Lodge #195 of F. & A.M. and a Past Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star-Baxley Chapter #363. He enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his lifetime.
He was preceded in death by his parents, L.H. “Hop” and Alice Craven Dean and one sister, Mattie Dea Nesmith.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Susie Bell Thomas Dean, two sons, Lewis (Janet) Dean and Levy (Pam) Dean; three grandchildren, Adam Dean, Amy Myers and Krissie Dean all of Baxley; and five great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from the Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church with the Reverend Jim Snell and the Reverend Rick Brown officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery with Masonic Rites.
Mr. Dean lied in state one hour prior to funeral services on Monday at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church.
Active Pallbearers were Bruce Craven, Mitch Myers, Adam Dean, Chris Taylor, Tommy Craven, Steve Craven and Mickey Craven.
Honorary Pallbearers were Masons and all others in attendance.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Georgia, PO Box 4183 Macon, GA 31208 or Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church, 3785 Ten Mile Rd. Baxley, GA 31513.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mr. G.W. Dean.
