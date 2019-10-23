Submitted by the Appling County School System
Appling County School Superintendent Dr. Scarlett Miles Copeland is pleased to report a millage rollback in school taxes for all Appling County citizens. Dr. Copeland is also glad to report this is the fourth time she has recommended taxes be rolled back under her tenure as superintendent and the Appling County Board of Education has approved these recommendations each time. Last year’s mill rate was set at 14.602 for Appling County School System. The current recommended and approved mill rate is...
School system announces property tax millage rollback
