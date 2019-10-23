BUSTED!

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, October 23. 2019
Comments (0)
Sheriff Mark Melton and the Appling County Sheriff’s Office would like to report that on October 10, a search was conducted at Randolph Wray’s residence, located at 940 Burtell Road in Baxley. As a result of this search, and Wray selling controlled substances on two previous occasions, Wray, 57, was arrested for violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug related objects and pills not in original container.

Additional arrests have been made for distributing controlled substances in Baxley and Appling County. They are as follows:

Brandon Horton, 24, was arrested on October 15 for two counts of selling methamphetamine; two (2) counts of selling marijuana; one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug related objects. Horton was involved in distributing controlled substances from a location on Jones Street.

Eric Pfau, 32, was arrested on October 17 for violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act – sale of methamphetamine from a location off South Main Street.

Frank Holcomb, Jr., 36, has been arrested (October 17) for ...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner