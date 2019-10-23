Sheriff Mark Melton and the Appling County Sheriff’s Office would like to report that on October 10, a search was conducted at Randolph Wray’s residence, located at 940 Burtell Road in Baxley. As a result of this search, and Wray selling controlled substances on two previous occasions, Wray, 57, was arrested for violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, possession of a Schedule II substance, possession of drug related objects and pills not in original container.
Additional arrests have been made for distributing controlled substances in Baxley and Appling County. They are as follows:
Brandon Horton, 24, was arrested on October 15 for two counts of selling methamphetamine; two (2) counts of selling marijuana; one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of possession of drug related objects. Horton was involved in distributing controlled substances from a location on Jones Street.
Eric Pfau, 32, was arrested on October 17 for violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act – sale of methamphetamine from a location off South Main Street.
Frank Holcomb, Jr., 36, has been arrested (October 17) for ...
