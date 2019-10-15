A celebration of life was held for Jeannette Wright Peoples on Thursday, October 10, at 1:00 p.m. at Rachel Missionary Baptist Church located at 6407 Highway 144 in Baxley.
Dr. Kendall Bennamon was the Presider/Pastor and Reverend Dexter Taylor officiated.
God in his divine wisdom, called from labor to reward Ms. Jeannette Wright Peoples on October 4, 2019 at the Community Hospice in Vidalia.
Jeannette was born on December 12, 1946 to the late Wilbur Lee Wright and Beatrice Carter Wright. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Tommy Lee Wright, Wilbur Lee Wright, Jr., York Benjamin Wright, Willie Eugene Wright and David Bernard Wright.
Ms. Peoples attended school in Appling County and graduated with the Appling County Consolidated High School, Class of 1964. She joined Rachel Missionary Baptist Church at an early age and was a faithful member until her health declined. She was employed as a seamstress at Ship and Shore for many years until the company closed. Jeannette worked at Baxley Sewing Group until she retired. After retiring she still had a passion for sewing. She enjoyed making quilts, handkerchiefs and baby blankets. One of her favorite pastimes was fishing. If she was not fishing you could find her on her front porch watching her grandchildren and the neighborhood children in her yard playing.
Ms. Peoples leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, LaFonda (Ulrik) Solomon and one son, Brett Peoples, both of Baxley, two grandchildren she adored, Renyeir William Solomon and Omrie Jeannette Solomon, four sisters, Marilyn Peoples of Jacksonville, FL., Cora (Kenneth) Clinton of Hazlehurst, Annie Rose Clinton of Savannah and Elnora Beard of Orlando, FL., four brothers, Edward (Jackie) Wright of Jacksonville, FL, Artis (Vivian) Wright of Lumbar City, Earl Wright and Kenneth (Simikia) Wright, both of Baxley, sisters - in - law, Shirley Wright of Douglas, and Lola Kaye Wynn of Baxley, two aunts Frances Vann of Warner Robins and Rena Smith of Rhode Island, one God-granddaughter, Danielle Solomon. She also leaves to treasure her memories a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and God children on Ed Carter Rd.
The order of worship was as follows, Presiding was Dr, Kendall Bennamon. Musical prelude follwed by the processional of family and clergy and the selection, “I’m Coming Lord”. Prayers of comfort was given by Minister Untron Solomon followed by scripture reading from the Old Testament by Superintendent James C. Futch and from the New Testament by Minister Grady Norwood. Superintendent James C. Futch sang a solo and reflections of love was given as a friend by Minister Mary Ann Ogden as well as family and friends. A selection was sang by the choir and words of comfort was given by Reverend Dexter Taylor. Acknowledgements were given to Baxley Funeral Home Staff and the recessional of clergy, family and friends followed.
Active Pallbearers were Lee Wright, Shawn Wright, Trent Carter, Kaleb Wright, Simeon Carter and Wayne Clinton.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Class of 1964.
Floral attendants were nieces and friends.
Interment was at the Rachel Missionary Baptist Church cemetery and repast was held at the Rachel Missionary Baptist Church Social Hall.
Professional services were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home, www.baxleyfuneralhome.com.
JEANNETTE WRIGHT PEOPLES
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)