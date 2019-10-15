Kenny Wayne Maddox, 47, of Baxley passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Mr. Maddox was born July 24, 1972 in Telfair, County and was a truck driver for Mecklenburg Transportation. Kenny always put his family before himself. He was a loving husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle and son and was a great friend to many. He has always worked hard and loved driving big trucks. Kenny loved his family and he will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonnie Marie Meeks and a daughter in love, Addie Hayes.
Survivors include his wife, Joan “Mandy” Maddox of Baxley; daughters and sons in law, Kayla and Josh Giddens of Baxley, Jennifer and Robert Leins of Waycross, Savannah “Tori” Maddox and Shannon Maddox both of Baxley; sons, James “Dylan” Maddox, Robert “Robbie” Linam, Chandler Edwards all of Baxley and Armando Sifuentes of Hazlehurst; father, Howard (Vernell) Maddox of Douglas; brothers, Paul (Lavenna) Meeks of Jacksonville, Delbert Maddox of Douglas and Dustin (Jessica) Maddox of Denton; mother in law, Linda Linam of Baxley; father in law, John ( Pam) Hand of Baxley; sisters in law, Brittany (Calvin) Brannon, Tara ( Waylon) Slaughter and Alexis Hand all of Baxley; brothers in law, Robert Brett Linam and JohnRoss Hand both of Baxley; Grandchildren, Baily Giddens, Ethan Medders, Haley Medders, Damien Richards and Mercedes Richards.
A memorial service was held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral with the Rev. Wayne Devaul and Rev. Zachary Meeks officiating.
Honorary Pallbearers were employees of Mecklenburg Transportation, Ricky and Carol Williams and Darrell Creamer.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
KENNY WAYNE MADDOX
