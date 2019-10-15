Raleigh Wayne Mills, 74, of Hazlehurst, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his residence under the care of Georgia Hospice.
Mr. Mills was born September 4, 1945, in Baxley, to the late Richard Mills and the late Lennie Altman Mills. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was retired from the United States Post Office. Mr. Mills was a member of Graham United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Mills.
Survivors include his sons, Raleigh Wayne Mills, Jr. (April and Will) of Baxley and Jonathan Mills of Hazlehurst; his partner of 21 years, Cathy Linebarger of Hazlehurst and her children, Tara Linebarger of Hazlehurst and Rodney Linebarger of Carrollton; sister, Annette Richards, of Atlanta; brothers, James Mills and Vann Mills both of Baxley; grandson, Kade Mills and granddaughter Marleigh Mills both of Hazlehurst.
Funeral services were held Monday, October 7, at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Swain Funeral Home. The Rev. Brian Brazzell and Rev. Ricky Mills officiated.
Active pallbearers were Patrick White, Glenn Yawn, Vann Mills, Jr., Ricky Mills, Andy Newsome and Jimmy Curry.
Interment followed in Corinth Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
