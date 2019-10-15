Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Mrs. Catherine Hutto Griffis, 75, who passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Appling Healthcare System. Mrs. Griffis was a native of Appling County living most of her life in Appling County, a homemaker and a member of Zion Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Weyman A. “Tony” Griffis; son, David A. Griffis; parents, Ivey S. and Merline Barber Hutto and a sister, Helen Jeanette Parker.
Surviving is her daughter, Melissa Griffis of Odum; grandchildren, Christopher Griffis of Baxley, Josh and Amber Griffis of Odum, Katie Griffis of Brunswick, Allyson Griffis of Brunswick, Kenan Jackson of Baxley and Alex Poole of Odum; eleven great grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Fales of Hartsville S.C., Betty McLeod of Hazlehurst, Gail and Spencer Carter of Baxley and Sue and Jeff Morin of Jacksonville, FL.; brothers, Sammy and Catherine Hutto of Jesup, Russell and Carrie Hutto and Lamar and Becky Hutto both of Baxley; sister in law, Mary Watson of Odum and numerous nieces and nephews and other family survive.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Zion Church of God with the
Reverend Danny Horne officiating with eulogies by Sammy Hutto and Randy Crawford.
Interment followed in the Zion Church of God cemetery.
Mrs. Griffis lied in state one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday.
Visitation was held Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Nobles Funeral Home Chapel.
Active Pallbearers were Kenan Jackson, Alex Poole, Josh Griffis, Ronald Watson, Bobby Batson, Jody Arnold and Karmello Griffis.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Senior Sunday School Class of Zion Church of God, the staff of Appling Healthcare and the staff of Altamaha Home Health Care.
Condolences may be expressed at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Catherine Hutto Griffis.
