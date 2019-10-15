Joyce Yawn Davis, 80, of Anderson, SC and formerly of Brunswick died Monday, October 7, 2019.
Mrs. Davis was born May 8, 1939 in Baxley, to the late Cleaton and Mamie Burke Yawn. She retired from Southeast Georgia Regional Medical Center and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Brunswick.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Holmes Davis, brother, Tommy Yawn and a brother in law, Bob Fletcher.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Stephanie Davis of Belton, SC and James and Julie Davis of St. Augustine, FL; a sister, Wilma Fletcher of Monticello; brother and sisters in law, Dave and Nellie Yawn of Baxley and Virginia Yawn of Panama City, FL. Grandchildren, Anne’ Davis, Danielle Davis, Erik Davis, Krystle Simmons, Tisha Ellis and eleven great grandchildren also survive.
Graveside services were held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Zoar Cemetery with the Rev. Alan Davis officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Volunteers in Medical Missions (www.vimm.org).
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
