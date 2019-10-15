Rembert Buffkin, 85, passed away peacefully September 29, 2019, at home with his precious Shannon and Remy by his side.
Originally from Baxley, he spent the last seven and a half years in New England.
Rembert was predeceased by his parents, Alvie and Juanita (Craven) Buffkin, a brother A. J. Buffkin and sisters Margaret Buffkin and Elizabeth “Tootsie” Mann, a son Terry Buffkin and wife of 47 years, Marlen Buffkin.
Left to cherish his memory are his children; Kim Albert (Mike) of New York, Pat Carter (Yancy) of Georgia, Gary and Glynn Buffkin both of Georgia. He was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren including Jason Hall, his grandson and best buddy. He is also survived by siblings Bernice Breach and Eloise Owens, both of Florida and James and George Buffkin both of Georgia.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Misty Lewis, Tanya Austin, Wendy Cooper, Harley Combs, and Liz Gormley, along with Nina and Kathy from High Peaks Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held on November 16, 2019, on St. Simons Island.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
