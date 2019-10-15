By Mary Ann Ellis
In August 2019, Appling County Sheriff Mark Melton and other sheriffs across the nation received an invitation from FAIR, the Federation for American Immigration Reform, a non-profit organization advocating for border issues. Georgia’s Sheriff’s Association provided the information, and FAIR provided the money to go.
“As a sheriff from a rural area not near a border,” Melton said, “I know that some folks might think it strange that I would need or want to attend such a conference, but my problems here in Appling County are much the same as those of sheriffs right on the border. Drugs are our main problem here, and most of those drugs come across the border. Most of their problems of the approximately 83 people incarcerated here right now originate from drug addiction.”
Georgia was well represented at the conference. Ten of its sheriffs attended along with 166 from 38 other states. The Georgia sheriffs attending were as follows: Preston Bohannon of Jeff Davis County, Jim Proctor of Camden, Kris Coody of Bleckley, Larry Dean of Laurens, Randy Shirley of Stephens, Lenn Wood of Coweta, Mike Jolley of Harris, Scott Berry of Oconee, and David Gabriel of Oglethorpe. Bohannon, Proctor, and Melton traveled together and flew out of Jacksonville, Florida.
New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, and Oklahoma had many sheriffs in attendance, too, but strangely enough, no one came from California. Melton said that everyone he spoke to all deal with the same issues he has. Many counties are now in a lawsuit with the legal opioid sellers because of the rampant drug problems.
“And then there are the illegal immigrants...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Melton attends border conference in Washington, D.C.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)