A taste of Tetsukabuto

This weekend as we were driving to Atlanta, Larry and I stopped and visited his nephew in Stockbridge, Georgia. Bill and his wife Kris are some of our favorite people, and we visit them as often as we can. Both avid gardeners, Bill and I love swapping stories. Fascinated by unusual plants, Bill’s always looking for something exotic to grow and this visit brought back another summer’s star--a kind of Asian squash—a hybrid Tetsukabuto.
This squash was about the size of a small pumpkin. The outside skin was zucchini green with tan stripes and prominent bumps. Although these squashes had no beauty to speak of, the parent plants made up for their ugly offspring by being extremely prolific.
That summer, we arrived just in time. The front porch was covered with Tetsukabuto.
“Bill, what on earth are those things?” I’d asked.
“They’re Asian squashes,” he grinned. “How many do you want?”
“Whoa, not so fast. What do you do with them?”
“Well, we don’t know. They’re kind of like pumpkins. Our neighbor made a pie with one I gave her and used the same spices you use for pumpkin pie. It was good. They’re supposed to keep indefinitely as long as they don’t freeze. How many you want?”
“I’ll try a couple of them,” I said. “They sound interesting. I’ll go ahead and put them in the trunk, so I won’t forget them.”
“Don’t you worry,” Bill assured me. “I won’t let you forget them.”
I carried two of them to the car and stashed them in the trunk. I planned to search for recipes on the internet when I got home, but for a while I put the squash out of my mind and went about enjoying the weekend.
When I got home, a miraculous transformation had occurred. Those two squashes had become ten or twelve. I even had two in the back seat. In spite of Bill’s protestations, I suspect that he performed that miracle. Nonetheless, I had to find out how to cook those things because I’ll not be guilty of wasting good food, not back then, not now.
Once at the computer, I clicked on Google and typed in Asian squash. I found all kinds of...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
A taste of Tetsukabuto
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)