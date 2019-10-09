This week’s column, I submit, is a rare glimpse into the void that has become life. Typically, I make it a point to avoid personal pronouns as a means of intentionally distancing myself from the weekly topics. I honestly don’t know why I’m compelled to script this particular subject matter but I’ve been dealing with serious issues psychologically.
When simply pondering the multi-faceted aspects of life a few days ago, I began to consider my mortality. No matter one’s reasoning for contemplating issues that accompany the art of living, this is an unavoidable topic. It’s impossible to think about life in any respect and not conclude with the inevitable conclusion.
There was a recent occasion when I’d sat with Freddy and Rene Stallings, neighbors of a property on Dunham Lane in Baxley, and they pointed...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
What legacy will be left?
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)