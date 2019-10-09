By Jamie Gardner
Much like Commissioner Theodore Wilkerson, this reporter wonders why the Appling County Commission is all of sudden seeking to eliminate the Appling County Chairman position. Is it to simply save the taxpayers $40,000.00 or is there some political motive lurking behind this sudden interest?
The countywide elected chairman position has been in existence since the mid 1980s. It was established when State Representative Lunsford Moody introduced legislation to have the position created. From what I discovered from reading old issues of this newspaper, the people who seemed to be opposed to the legislation the most at that time were the district-elected county commissioners.
Regardless of the powers the chairman actually has or doesn’t, I have noticed throughout the years that the chairman’s position or opinion has, at times, influenced the decisions the commissioners made. Some might say this is good, others might say it is bad. For the most part, the chairmen I’ve reported on over the years (Virgil Carter and Lewis Parker) seemed to have the entire county’s best interests at heart in their guidance of the commission and represented its citizens well.
One concern I have is if the commissioners decide to eliminate the countywide elected chairman position, the above-mentioned influence could shift to one district instead of the entire county. Here’s why. The commissioners would be responsible for electing their own chairperson. Should three of the five commissioners choose to do so, they could continue to elect the same commissioner over and over to serve as chairman. This could lead to a situation where one district’s commissioner begins to have...
Is there danger in not having a chairman?
