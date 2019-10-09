Annie Ruth Tillman, 80, of Surrency, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Tillman was born November 28, 1938, in Appling County to the late Othello Melton Miles and the late Mittie Sellers Miles. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church where she played the piano and organ for 50 years and was a retired bookkeeper for Hunter Johnson Lumber Company. Mrs. Tillman loved music and watching her grandchildren play ball.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tillman was preceded in death by her brothers, Alvin Miles and Oswell Miles.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Doyle Tillman of Surrency; a daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Johnny Kennedy of Reidsville; son and daughter-in-law, Landry and Joyce S. Tillman of Baxley; brothers, Kenneth Miles of Concord, NC and Lanier Miles of Brunswick and a sister-in-law, Peggy Miles of Baxley. Grandchildren, Darrick (Linsey) Tillman, Alisha (Derek) Jones, John, Katie and Kaleb Kennedy, Candi (Shaun) Lewis and Jena (Jared) Craven, and ten great-great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held October 5, at Bethel United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Brown and Rev. Byron Scott officiating. Interment followed in the Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were grandsons, Darrick Tillman, John Kennedy, Kaleb Kennedy, Derek Jones, James Jones, Shaun Lewis, Jared Craven, Zach Cowart, Maddox Jones and Malcolm Tillman. Musical selections were rendered by the The Miles Family, Mona Shumans and David Williams.
Remembrances may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Beverly Eason 13965 Ten Mile Road Surrency, GA 31563.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
ANNIE RUTH TILLMAN
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)