Bonnie Sue “Sue Baby” Norris, 69, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at her residence under the care of Southern Care Hospice. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County, a homemaker and a member of Oak Grove Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Sue Norris, parents, Peck and Jessie Mae Johnson; sisters, Dot “Bug” Carter and Betty Giddens, and two brothers, Henry “Sugar Man” Johnson and Howard Johnson.
Survivors include her husband, Lonnie Norris of Baxley; three children, Angie Norris of Baxley, Keith Norris and Michelle of Millwood, and Sammy Norris of Baxley; one daughter-in-law, Laura Norris of Baxley; one brother, Herschel “Cotton” Johnson and wife Connie of St. Simons Island; eleven grandchildren, Justin Norris, Jennifer and husband Jay Davis, Jeremy and wife Maegan Norris, Jordan Norris, Kody and wife Kylie Nail, Kaleb and wife Karlie Nail, Kelby Nail, Heavenly Grace Norris, Kelcie Norris, Kyra Norris and Reece Norris. Eleven great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held October 2, from the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory with the Reverend Dennis Bryant officiating. Interment followed in the Wesley Chapel Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were Greg Johnson, Scott Carter, Shane Griffin, Stevie Lamp, James Johnson, Brandon Howard and Jimmy Stephens. Honorary pallbearers were the members of Oak Grove Church of God and all friends in attendance.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.
BONNIE SUE NORRIS
