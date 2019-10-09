Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services for Delmus Olen Griffis, 89, of Ocala, Florida who stepped from this earthly life Wednesday, October 2, 2019, into his eternal home with his Lord and Savior.
Delmus was born February 20, 1930 to parents Oscar Raughty and Linnie Lavinia Griffis in K’Ville.
He is survived by his devoted sons, Douglas Griffis (Sherra) of Lakeland, Florida, Chris Griffis (Cheryl) of Ocala, Florida and Warren Griffis (Connie) of Ocala, Florida; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joy Polston (Wes) of Cottondale, Florida and Jantile Brown of Savannah; along with two brothers, Harrell Griffis (Joyce) of Columbia, Mississippi and Denvis “Dink” Griffis (May) of Zolfo Springs, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Earl and H. Quinton Griffis (Lavonne), sister, Myra Carter, and his beloved wife of 70 years, Hazel Griffis.
Family, friends and acquaintances alike all knew of his strong faith and love for the Lord. He always shared his faith and trust in Jesus Christ with others.
On March 5, 2018, when God called his beloved wife Hazel home, although he was heartbroken, he trusted God and leaned on him for strength and peace that surpasses all understanding. Since that day he has yearned for the time when God would call him home and they would be reunited. Although he dearly missed his great love, he stood strong and continued to share his testimony and faith with everyone who crossed his path.
The family takes comfort in knowing they are together again, walking the streets of gold and we know we will all be reunited again someday when God calls us to make that final journey home.
Funeral services were held October 5, at Memorial Freewill Baptist Church in Surrency, with the Reverend Alan Stavley officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34474, or Memorial Freewill Baptist Church 3335 Holmesville Road, Surrency, GA 31563.
Condolences may be expressed at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of the arrangements.
