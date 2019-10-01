LEGALS FOR 10-02-2019

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
In re the name change of:
Justin Moore,
Petitioner.
Civil action file #: 19-9-255C
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
You are hereby notified that on the 4th day of September, 2019, Justin Moore, filed a Petition to Change Name in Superior Court of Appling County. Justin Moore desires to change his/her name from Justin Wallace Moore to Justin Wallace Turner. Any interested party has the right to appear in this case and file objections within 30 days after the Petition to Change Name was filed.
Signed this 4th day of September, 2019.
Marsha Thomas
Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County
Justin Moore, Petitioner, Pro Se
Address: 232 Edgerton St. Baxley, GA 31513
Sworn to and affirmed before me, this 4th day of September, 2019
Kimberly Deen
Notary Public
9/11, 9/18, 9/25 & 10/2
I, Carlis Hand, as of this date, September 1, 2019, I will not be held responsible for any debt or obligation made by anyone except myself.
By: Carlis Hand,
9-4-19
9/11, 9/18, 9/25 & 10/2
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF EUNICE K. PERRY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Eunice K. Perry, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 12 day of September, 2019.
Nancy Alyne Higginbotham, Executrix
2695 Buck Williams Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
9/18 – 10/9
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY
IN RE: ESTATE OF RALPH PERRY
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the estate of Ralph Perry, late of Appling County, Georgia, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law; and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to said estate.
This 12 day of September, 2019.
Nancy Alyne Higginbotham, Executrix
2695 Buck Williams Rd.
Baxley, Ga. 31513
9/18 – 10/9
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of LAMAR M. PARKER, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
September 10, 2019
DORIS PARKER, Administrator of the Estate of
LAMAR M. PARKER, deceased
450 Patterson Street
Baxley, GA 31513
Wm Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
9/18 – 10/9
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
All creditors of the Estate of LINDA SPELL SELLERS, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons, firms or corporations indebted to said deceased or said estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 18 day of September, 2019.
/S/ Billy Wayne Sellers
Executor of the Esate of
Linda Spell Sellers
1360 Sellers Rd.
Baxley, GA 31513
9/25 - 10/16
Res-Care, Inc., does hereby certify that they are conducting a business at 362 S Main Street, Suite B, in the city of Baxley, in the County of Appling, State of Georgia under the Trade Name of All Ways Caring HomeCare and that the type of business to be conducted is In-Home Care and that the said business is composed of the following Corporation: Res-Care, Inc. whose address is 805 N Whittington Pkwy, Ste 400, Louisville, KY 40222.
