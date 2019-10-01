I stopped by Walmart on Thursday last and did a few minutes of shopping. I went in the store for bread and milk, a grand total of 2 items, and came back out with about 10 or 12, about par for the course. As I walked across the pedestrian section right in front of the store, I saw out of the corner of my eye a red car sitting down about the drink machines. The driver was deeply engaged in conversation with a young lady standing at his window. Body language told me that the conversation was heated; neither party seemed happy. Just as I opened my trunk to load my groceries, the red car flew from its position and raced through the “safe” pedestrian walkway. Fortunately, no pedestrians had lingered there that afternoon to catch up with a neighbor or inquire after a sick relative. No child pulled free of a parent’s hand to run out in that area. No invalid drove an electric cart slowly toward his car. I was thankful for that. The world could have changed drastically in mere seconds for several people, darkening many lives, even ending some.
Suppose, for instance, a child had been in the walkway. The red car couldn’t have stopped; it was going much too fast and I assume that anger drove that car. The furious driver—I could tell by his face—was out of control and his emotions were driving for him. Had he hit and killed or maimed a child or anyone else for that matter, his own life would have been worth little to him. Think of the years he’d have spent in prison. Think of his loved ones and their suffering because of his ...
