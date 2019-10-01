Though I don’t by any means consider myself to be a politically motivated person, there have been occasions during the past four years when I’ve expressed my opinion about things transpiring on the political landscape of this country. Truthfully speaking, I simply refuse to identify with either the Democrat or Republican Party as my “opinion” holds to the concept of simply supporting whoever proves to be the better candidate. In some cases there have been those who’ve agreed with my viewpoint and, then again, some who have voiced strong opposition to statements I’ve made. That is the benefit of an opinion; it more-or-less becomes a topic to prompt discussion wherein both sides of an issue can be explored and individuals, thereby, further enlightened.
The Word that I study states we should pray for our leaders as it is God who grants man position, wisdom, etc. In the case of our previous president, Barack Obama, there were those who spoke openly against him and many who looked for the slightest inconsistency concerning his words and actions. Two years into the administration of our current president, Donald Trump, there isn’t a need to look very far to find controversy. His time in office has been littered with reports of deception, scandal, and other misgivings since prior to inauguration.
Supporters are quick to blame those perceived as being opposed to the president for launching a “witch hunt” and unfairly attacking him on specific issues. Alleged evidence has emerged during the past two weeks that point to, yet another issue, wherein President Trump reportedly solicited the aid of the Ukrainian leader in a matter concerning a potential 2020 opponent. According to last week’s Washington Post, “President Trump repeatedly urged the...
America dismantled?
