Roy Malcolm Taylor, 75, of Baxley died Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Mr. Taylor was born May 9, 1944 in Appling County to the late Earl Nathaniel Taylor and the late Mary Oletha Medders Taylor. He was a member of Satilla Baptist Church and was a heavy equipment operator with the Appling County Road Department.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Taylor is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Duncan Taylor, and brothers, Waylon Taylor and Phillip Taylor.
Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy Hutcheson, Darlene and Marty Thornton, Sherry Stone, Debbie Hotchkiss all of Baxley, Gail and Rusty Barnes of Jesup and Tina Sapp of Plant City, Florida; sons and daughter-in-law, Mikey Dyal and Jerome and Debbie Dyal both of Baxley; sister, Peggy Griffin of Baxley. Thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held September 25, at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Bryan Gill and Rev. Ronnie Rentz officiating. Interment followed in Duncan Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Kim Weaver, Waylon Slaughter, Michael Shipes, Thomas Duncan, Dion Griffin, David Carter and Bryar Shipes. Honorary pallbearers were the Appling County Road Department and all family and friends in attendance.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
