ROY MALCOLM TAYLOR

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Tuesday, October 1. 2019
Comments (0)
Roy Malcolm Taylor, 75, of Baxley died Sunday, September 22, 2019.

Mr. Taylor was born May 9, 1944 in Appling County to the late Earl Nathaniel Taylor and the late Mary Oletha Medders Taylor. He was a member of Satilla Baptist Church and was a heavy equipment operator with the Appling County Road Department.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Taylor is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Duncan Taylor, and brothers, Waylon Taylor and Phillip Taylor.

Survivors include his daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy Hutcheson, Darlene and Marty Thornton, Sherry Stone, Debbie Hotchkiss all of Baxley, Gail and Rusty Barnes of Jesup and Tina Sapp of Plant City, Florida; sons and daughter-in-law, Mikey Dyal and Jerome and Debbie Dyal both of Baxley; sister, Peggy Griffin of Baxley. Thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren also survive.  

Funeral services were held September 25, at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Bryan Gill and Rev. Ronnie Rentz officiating. Interment followed in Duncan Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Kim Weaver, Waylon Slaughter, Michael Shipes, Thomas Duncan, Dion Griffin, David Carter and Bryar Shipes. Honorary pallbearers were the Appling County Road Department and all family and friends in attendance.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.  
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner