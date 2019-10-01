Maudell Byrd Rogers

Maude Byrd Rogers passed away on September 9, 2019. She was born on September 5, 1952, in Baxley to the late Herbert and Bernice Byrd.
Maude received her education in the public schools of Appling County. She was a member of the iconic Class of 1970, the last segregated class to graduate from Appling County Consolidated High School. Mrs. Rogers retired after serving 15 years as an educator with CSI HeadStart. In her early years, she became a member of Rachel Missionary Baptist Church where she remained a faithful member until her death.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rogers was preceded in death by her siblings, Wilma McTier, Herbert “Peter” Byrd, Mittie Dickerson, and Jeanetta Byrd.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 35 years, Richard Rogers; loving daughters, Margot (Tafarie) Taylor of Lawrenceville, and Bernice Rogers of Fayetteville; granddaughters, Marley Taylor and Alexandria Butler; sisters, Vivian Richardson and Sharon O. Williams of Baxley, Ruby Baynes of Augusta, and Patricia Byrd of Baxley; brothers Vernon Byrd of Baxley, Kenneth (Teresa) Byrd of Graham, Alvin (Tonya) Byrd of Baxley, Stanford (Tammie)Byrd of Lithonia, and Randall (Tonia) Byrd of Baxley; mother-in-law, Bonnell Rogers of Baxley; brothers-in-law, Tommie (Claretha) Rogers and Willie Rogers both of Baxley; and great-aunts, Lurena Smith of Roosevelt, New York, and Francis Vann of Warner Robins. She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Rogers were held September 14, at Rachel Missionary Baptist Church in Baxley with Dr. Kendall Bennamon officiating, and Pastor Jamie T. Paulk presiding. The family received friend for fellowship and repast in the church social hall after the service.
