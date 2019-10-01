Ovied DeWayne Lumpkin, 61, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at his residence, surrounded by his family, and under the care of Georgia Hospice.
He was born September 20, 1958 to Ovied Brown and Maggie Jones Lumpkin, and lived in Florida and Georgia all of his life. He was self-employed in the salvage business, a mechanic, enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, and being with his family.
He is survived by his, mother, Maggie Lumpkin of Green Cove Springs, Florida, fiancé, Cathy Thomas of Glen St Mary, Florida; sisters, Jane Bennett of Glennville, Sandy Eibach (John) of Jacksonville, Florida, Pearl E. Gleaton (Wyman) of Green Cove Springs, Florida, Lyndora Lumpkin of Jacksonville, Florida, Leona Lumpkin of Green Cove Springs, Florida, Debra Higginbotham (Fred) of Glen St. Mary, FL, Mary Higginbotham of Glen St. Mary, FL and Lois Murphy (Scott) of Middleburg, Flordia; brothers, Timothy Lumpkin Sr. (Jessica) of Macclenny, Florida, and Peyton Andrew Lightsey of Macclenny, Florida.
Visitation was held September 27, at Dinsmoore Church of God in Jacksonville, Florida and the funeral service followed. Burial was held in Riverside Memorial Park in Jacksonville, Florida.
Brannen Kennedy Funeral Home of Glennville, was in charge of the arrangements.
